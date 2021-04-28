Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF) and UBS Group AG (UBS)
Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) and UBS Group AG (UBS).
Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)
In a report released yesterday, Simon Stippig from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen, with a price target of EUR53.80. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.89.
According to TipRanks.com, Stippig is ranked #5984 out of 7481 analysts.
Deutsche Wohnen has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.28, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Societe Generale also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR52.80 price target.
UBS Group AG (UBS)
Barclays analyst Amit Goel maintained a Sell rating on UBS Group AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF14.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.22, close to its 52-week high of $16.31.
According to TipRanks.com, Goel is ranked #6623 out of 7481 analysts.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $17.61 average price target.
