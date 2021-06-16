Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Deutsche Bank AG (DB), MFA Financial (MFA) and ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Deutsche Bank AG (DB), MFA Financial (MFA) and ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

J.P. Morgan analyst Kian Abouhossein maintained a Hold rating on Deutsche Bank AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.14, close to its 52-week high of $15.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Abouhossein is ranked #943 out of 7551 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $13.25.

MFA Financial (MFA)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on MFA Financial yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.56, close to its 52-week high of $4.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 72.6% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MFA Financial with a $4.69 average price target.

ConnectOne Bancorp (CNOB)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on ConnectOne Bancorp yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.48, close to its 52-week high of $28.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 75.1% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

ConnectOne Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.25.

