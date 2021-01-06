Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Swiss Re AG (OtherSSREF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Swiss Re AG (SSREF).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

RBC Capital analyst Anke Reingen maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG yesterday and set a price target of EUR9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.41, close to its 52-week high of $11.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Reingen is ranked #3130 out of 7187 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $9.67 average price target, which is a -14.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Kepler Capital also downgraded the stock to Sell with a EUR8.00 price target.

Swiss Re AG (SSREF)

Berenberg Bank analyst Kathy Fear maintained a Buy rating on Swiss Re AG yesterday and set a price target of CHF99.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $94.15.

Fear has an average return of 2.8% when recommending Swiss Re AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Fear is ranked #5340 out of 7187 analysts.

Swiss Re AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.47, a 12.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF97.00 price target.

