Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Exor (OtherEXXRF)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Deutsche Bank AG (DB) and Exor (EXXRF).

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Kepler Capital analyst Robin Rane downgraded Deutsche Bank AG to Sell on November 30 and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 57.7% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Erste Group Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $8.97 average price target, a -21.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR9.00 price target.

Exor (EXXRF)

In a report issued on November 30, Daniele Ridolfi from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exor, with a price target of EUR70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $72.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ridolfi is ranked #3834 out of 7122 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exor with a $81.10 average price target.

