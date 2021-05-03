Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Corporate Office Properties (OFC), Carter Bank & (CARE) and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Corporate Office Properties (OFC), Carter Bank & (CARE) and First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH).

Corporate Office Properties (OFC)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Corporate Office Properties, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.30, close to its 52-week high of $28.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 70.5% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Armada Hoffler Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Corporate Office Properties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.00, a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Carter Bank & (CARE)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Carter Bank & today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 72.2% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Meridian Interstate Bancorp, and Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carter Bank & is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.63.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (FMBH)

Raymond James analyst Daniel Tamayo maintained a Hold rating on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.34, close to its 52-week high of $45.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Tamayo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 92.0% success rate. Tamayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Farmers National Banc Oh, and First Business Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for First Mid-Illinois Bancshares.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.