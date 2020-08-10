Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Community Healthcare (CHCT), Gladstone Land (LAND) and Fidus Investment (FDUS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Community Healthcare (CHCT), Gladstone Land (LAND) and Fidus Investment (FDUS).

Community Healthcare (CHCT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Hold rating on Community Healthcare today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $49.80, close to its 52-week high of $52.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -4.8% and a 48.9% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Community Healthcare with a $46.75 average price target.

Gladstone Land (LAND)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera maintained a Buy rating on Gladstone Land today and set a price target of $17.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.50, close to its 52-week high of $16.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 61.3% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gladstone Land with a $17.17 average price target, which is a 7.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, Maxim Group also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Fidus Investment (FDUS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes maintained a Hold rating on Fidus Investment today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -4.2% and a 51.9% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Fidus Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.83.

