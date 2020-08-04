Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Commerzbank AG (OtherCRZBY), BNP Paribas (OtherBNPQY) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Commerzbank AG (CRZBY), BNP Paribas (BNPQY) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB).

Commerzbank AG (CRZBY)

Kepler Capital analyst Tobias Lukesch upgraded Commerzbank AG to Buy yesterday and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.16.

Lukesch has an average return of 13.6% when recommending Commerzbank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Lukesch is ranked #2211 out of 6830 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Commerzbank AG is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $3.35.

BNP Paribas (BNPQY)

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz downgraded BNP Paribas to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR37.40. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -3.5% and a 49.0% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and PUMA SE NPV.

BNP Paribas has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.71.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Kepler Capital analyst Nicolas Payen downgraded Deutsche Bank AG to Sell yesterday and set a price target of EUR7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.22.

Payen has an average return of 6.3% when recommending Deutsche Bank AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Payen is ranked #5527 out of 6830 analysts.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $7.83, representing a -13.6% downside. In a report issued on July 20, Citigroup also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR7.50 price target.

