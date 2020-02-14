Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Colliers International Group (CIGI) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (OtherPPRQF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Colliers International Group (CIGI) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF).

Colliers International Group (CIGI)

In a report released today, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Colliers International Group, with a price target of C$100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $90.06, close to its 52-week high of $92.07.

Bastien has an average return of 0.7% when recommending Colliers International Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #1536 out of 5913 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Colliers International Group with a $90.11 average price target, a 2.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $91.00 price target.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment (PPRQF)

TD Securities analyst Sam Damiani maintained a Hold rating on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Damiani is ranked #647 out of 5913 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Choice Properties Real Estate Investment with a $11.36 average price target, representing a 2.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, CIBC also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$15.25 price target.

