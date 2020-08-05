Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: CNO Financial (CNO), CatchMark Timber (CTT) and Community Healthcare (CHCT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on CNO Financial (CNO), CatchMark Timber (CTT) and Community Healthcare (CHCT).

CNO Financial (CNO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner reiterated a Buy rating on CNO Financial yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 60.1% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

CNO Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.25.

CatchMark Timber (CTT)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on CatchMark Timber, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 58.9% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

CatchMark Timber has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67, implying a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Community Healthcare (CHCT)

B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher maintained a Hold rating on Community Healthcare yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $46.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.3% and a 47.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Community Healthcare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $40.75.

