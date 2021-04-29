Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: CME Group (CME) and Equitable Holdings (EQH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on CME Group (CME) and Equitable Holdings (EQH).

CME Group (CME)

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell reiterated a Hold rating on CME Group yesterday and set a price target of $186.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $202.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Apollo Global Management, and WisdomTree Investments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CME Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $209.10, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Equitable Holdings (EQH)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Equitable Holdings, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 67.1% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Equitable Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.78, which is an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, UBS also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

