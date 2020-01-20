Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Citigroup (C) and Synovus (SNV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Citigroup (C) and Synovus (SNV).

Citigroup (C)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup on January 15 and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $81.12, close to its 52-week high of $83.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 84.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Bank of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citigroup is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $93.71, representing a 15.5% upside. In a report issued on January 6, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $88.00 price target.

Synovus (SNV)

In a report issued on January 15, Steven Duong from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Synovus, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.00, close to its 52-week high of $40.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Valley National Bancorp, and First Commonwealth.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synovus with a $43.50 average price target.

