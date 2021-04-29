Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Chubb (CB), Boston Properties (BXP) and Capital One Financial (COF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Chubb (CB), Boston Properties (BXP) and Capital One Financial (COF).

Chubb (CB)

Evercore ISI analyst David Motemaden maintained a Buy rating on Chubb yesterday and set a price target of $197.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $164.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Motemaden is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 60.0% success rate. Motemaden covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Travelers Companies, and Hartford Financial.

Chubb has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $184.50, implying a 9.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 27, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boston Properties (BXP)

In a report released yesterday, Steve Sakwa from Evercore ISI maintained a Hold rating on Boston Properties, with a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $107.54, close to its 52-week high of $110.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Sakwa is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 56.9% success rate. Sakwa covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Eastgroup Properties, Brandywine Realty, and Invitation Homes.

Boston Properties has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $106.78, which is a -1.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Robert W. Baird analyst David George maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial on April 27 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $144.36, close to its 52-week high of $147.04.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 74.3% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Capital One Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $155.00, which is an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 12, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.