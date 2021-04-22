Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Centerspace (CSR), Forestar Group (FOR) and Redfin (RDFN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Centerspace (CSR), Forestar Group (FOR) and Redfin (RDFN).

Centerspace (CSR)

Robert W. Baird analyst Amanda Sweitzer maintained a Hold rating on Centerspace on April 20 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $71.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Sweitzer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 100.0% success rate. Sweitzer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Mid-America Apartment, and Healthpeak Properties.

Centerspace has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.50, which is a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Forestar Group (FOR)

BTIG analyst Ryan Gilbert reiterated a Buy rating on Forestar Group yesterday and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $25.26, close to its 52-week high of $26.55.

Gilbert has an average return of 18.5% when recommending Forestar Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilbert is ranked #986 out of 7461 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forestar Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.50, representing a 19.0% upside. In a report issued on April 15, Wells Fargo also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Redfin (RDFN)

In a report released yesterday, Jake Fuller from BTIG maintained a Hold rating on Redfin. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.49.

Fuller has an average return of 91.1% when recommending Redfin.

According to TipRanks.com, Fuller is ranked #461 out of 7461 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Redfin is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $86.13.

