Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX) and Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM).

Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on Cboe Global Markets on January 6. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.49.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 68.2% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cboe Global Markets with a $107.33 average price target.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Marketaxess Holdings received a Buy rating and a $588.00 price target from Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan on January 15. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $524.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 72.3% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marketaxess Holdings with a $597.17 average price target, which is a 15.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $599.00 price target.

Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM)

In a report issued on March 2, Siddharth Rajeev from Fundamental Research maintained a Buy rating on Canadian Bank of Commerce, with a price target of C$135.48. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.70, close to its 52-week high of $98.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Rajeev is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 42.7% success rate. Rajeev covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Blue Lagoon Resources, Inception Mining, and THC Biomed INTL.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Canadian Bank of Commerce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $104.19, implying a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$128.00 price target.

