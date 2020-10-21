Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: CatchMark Timber (CTT), Hancock Whitney (HWC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on CatchMark Timber (CTT), Hancock Whitney (HWC) and Main Street Capital (MAIN).

CatchMark Timber (CTT)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Buy rating on CatchMark Timber today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 62.8% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and NexPoint Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CatchMark Timber with a $10.88 average price target.

Hancock Whitney (HWC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Hancock Whitney, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

Hancock Whitney has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.40, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $30.00 price target.

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd reiterated a Hold rating on Main Street Capital today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 66.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Compass Diversified Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Main Street Capital with a $33.00 average price target.

