Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Capital One Financial (COF), Medical Properties (MPW) and Comerica (CMA)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Capital One Financial (COF), Medical Properties (MPW) and Comerica (CMA).

Capital One Financial (COF)

In a report released today, Richard Shane from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Capital One Financial, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Shane is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 70.1% success rate. Shane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, TPG Specialty Lending, and Blackstone Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Capital One Financial with a $79.00 average price target, representing a 53.4% upside. In a report issued on April 8, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Medical Properties (MPW)

KeyBanc analyst Jordan Sadler maintained a Buy rating on Medical Properties on April 21 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Sadler is ranked #1574 out of 6481 analysts.

Medical Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, representing a 34.4% upside. In a report released today, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

Comerica (CMA)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Jennifer Demba maintained a Hold rating on Comerica today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.14, close to its 52-week low of $24.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Demba is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Demba covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Capstar Financial Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Comerica with a $37.46 average price target, a 20.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Nomura also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.