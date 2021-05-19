Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM), Two Harbors (TWO) and Uniti Group (UNIT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM), Two Harbors (TWO) and Uniti Group (UNIT).

Brookfield Asset Mng (BAM)

In a report issued on May 14, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Asset Mng, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.00, close to its 52-week high of $49.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 56.9% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

Brookfield Asset Mng has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.20, implying a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

Two Harbors (TWO)

In a report issued on May 14, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Two Harbors, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 70.5% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Two Harbors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.69.

Uniti Group (UNIT)

In a report issued on May 16, Bora Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Uniti Group, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is ranked #6170 out of 7513 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uniti Group is a Hold with an average price target of $12.30.

