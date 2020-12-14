Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Boston Properties (BXP), Evercore Partners (EVR) and Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boston Properties (BXP), Evercore Partners (EVR) and Gaming and Leisure (GLPI).

Boston Properties (BXP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhorta maintained a Hold rating on Boston Properties today and set a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $98.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, New Senior Investment Group, and Office Properties Income.

Boston Properties has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $95.63, representing a -4.4% downside. In a report released today, KeyBanc also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Evercore Partners (EVR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia maintained a Buy rating on Evercore Partners today and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $102.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gosalia is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 66.7% success rate. Gosalia covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Raymond James Financial, Houlihan Lokey, and Moelis.

Evercore Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.00, representing a 1.3% upside. In a report issued on December 1, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $105.00 price target.

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

In a report released today, Thomas Allen from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Gaming and Leisure, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 63.7% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Caesars Entertainment.

Gaming and Leisure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.75, a 7.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

