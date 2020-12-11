Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Boston Properties (BXP), Essex Property (ESS) and Ryman (RHP)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Boston Properties (BXP), Essex Property (ESS) and Ryman (RHP).

Boston Properties (BXP)

Wells Fargo analyst Blaine Heck maintained a Buy rating on Boston Properties yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Heck is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 68.0% success rate. Heck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Corporate Office Properties, Paramount Group, and SL Green Realty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boston Properties with a $95.86 average price target.

Essex Property (ESS)

In a report released yesterday, Tammi Fique from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Essex Property. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $245.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Fique is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 71.4% success rate. Fique covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Equity Residential, and Kite Realty Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Essex Property is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $263.63, implying a 5.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 3, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $255.00 price target.

Ryman (RHP)

In a report released yesterday, Dan Leonard from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Ryman. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Leonard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 66.2% success rate. Leonard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, and Mettler-Toledo.

Ryman has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.25.

