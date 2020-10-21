Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Bok Financial (BOKF), First Community (FCCO) and Premier Financial (PFC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Bok Financial (BOKF), First Community (FCCO) and Premier Financial (PFC).

Bok Financial (BOKF)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose maintained a Hold rating on Bok Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $57.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 53.5% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bok Financial is a Hold with an average price target of $62.00, which is a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

First Community (FCCO)

Raymond James analyst Ammar Samma maintained a Buy rating on First Community today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Samma is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 6.6% and a 100.0% success rate. Samma covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], The First Of Long Island, and Live Oak Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Community with a $16.00 average price target.

Premier Financial (PFC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Premier Financial. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.5% and a 25.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Premier Financial with a $26.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.