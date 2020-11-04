Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: BiomX (PHGE) and Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BiomX (PHGE) and Hamilton Lane (HLNE).

BiomX (PHGE)

In a report released today, Keay Nakae from Chardan Capital reiterated a Buy rating on BiomX, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 43.9% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and NeuBase Therapeutics.

BiomX has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00.

Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Hamilton Lane. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $73.32, close to its 52-week high of $76.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 57.6% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Solar Senior Capital, and New Mountain Finance.

Hamilton Lane has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.00.

