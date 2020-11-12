Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: BGC Partners (BGCP), Chimera Investment (CIM) and Essex Property (ESS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on BGC Partners (BGCP), Chimera Investment (CIM) and Essex Property (ESS).

BGC Partners (BGCP)

In a report released today, Patrick O’Shaughnessy from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on BGC Partners. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.51.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 72.2% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BGC Partners.

Chimera Investment (CIM)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Chimera Investment yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 64.0% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimera Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Essex Property (ESS)

Raymond James analyst Buck Horne maintained a Sell rating on Essex Property today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $246.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Horne is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 59.2% success rate. Horne covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, Investors Real Estate ate, and Mid-America Apartment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Essex Property with a $241.50 average price target, implying a -7.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, BMO Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $210.00 price target.

