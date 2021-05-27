Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: BGC Partners (BGCP) and Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on BGC Partners (BGCP) and Horizon Bancorp (HBNC).

BGC Partners (BGCP)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on BGC Partners yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.62, close to its 52-week high of $5.98.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 71.1% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The the analyst consensus on BGC Partners is currently a Hold rating.

Horizon Bancorp (HBNC)

In a report released yesterday, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Horizon Bancorp, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 38.5% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Horizon Bancorp with a $21.50 average price target.

