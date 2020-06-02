Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB), Western Alliance (WAL) and Blackrock (BLK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB), Western Alliance (WAL) and Blackrock (BLK).

Bank of NT Butterfield & Son (NTB)

In a report released today, Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo downgraded Bank of NT Butterfield & Son to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.28.

Braziler has an average return of 1.7% when recommending Bank of NT Butterfield & Son.

According to TipRanks.com, Braziler is ranked #4753 out of 6651 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank of NT Butterfield & Son with a $21.00 average price target.

Western Alliance (WAL)

Western Alliance received a Hold rating from Wells Fargo analyst Jared Shaw today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 47.2% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and People’s United Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Alliance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.42.

Blackrock (BLK)

In a report released today, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $538.23, close to its 52-week high of $576.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 69.1% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackrock with a $517.44 average price target, a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $552.00 price target.

