Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH), Rent-A-Center (RCII) and Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH), Rent-A-Center (RCII) and Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH).

Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH)

In a report released today, David Feaster from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Bank of Commerce Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 86.4% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Bank of Commerce Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy.

Rent-A-Center (RCII)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Rent-A-Center. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.02, close to its 52-week high of $35.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 73.5% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Williams-Sonoma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Rent-A-Center with a $35.50 average price target.

Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Armada Hoffler Properties. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 64.6% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Armada Hoffler Properties.

