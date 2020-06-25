Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Bank of America (BAC) and SL Green Realty (SLG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Bank of America (BAC) and SL Green Realty (SLG).

Bank of America (BAC)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on Bank of America today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 48.4% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.18.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

SL Green Realty (SLG)

Morgan Stanley analyst Vikram Malhorta maintained a Hold rating on SL Green Realty today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Malhorta is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 45.6% success rate. Malhorta covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, New Senior Investment Group, and National Retail Properties.

SL Green Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.