Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Athene Holding (ATH), PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) and Sprott (OtherSPOXF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Athene Holding (ATH), PennyMac Mortgage (PMT) and Sprott (SPOXF).

Athene Holding (ATH)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Hold rating on Athene Holding on May 8 and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 56.1% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, American International Group, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

Athene Holding has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.22.

PennyMac Mortgage (PMT)

In a report issued on May 8, Matthew Howlett from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on PennyMac Mortgage, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Howlett has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.5% and a 30.5% success rate. Howlett covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, TriplePoint Venture Growth, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PennyMac Mortgage is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $17.00, implying a 63.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Sprott (SPOXF)

RBC Capital analyst Geoffrey Kwan maintained a Hold rating on Sprott on May 9 and set a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 39.7% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

Sprott has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $2.32.

