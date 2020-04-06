Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Ashford Hospitality (AHT), Hannon Armstrong (HASI) and Great Ajax (AJX)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ashford Hospitality (AHT), Hannon Armstrong (HASI) and Great Ajax (AJX).

Ashford Hospitality (AHT)

Ashford Hospitality received a Hold rating and a $1.50 price target from B.Riley FBR analyst Bryan Maher today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.65, close to its 52-week low of $0.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.0% and a 41.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ashford Hospitality is a Hold with an average price target of $1.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.09, close to its 52-week low of $15.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.2% and a 38.5% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hannon Armstrong is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.80, a 94.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $25.00 price target.

Great Ajax (AJX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Timothy P. Hayes reiterated a Buy rating on Great Ajax today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.49, close to its 52-week low of $3.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -29.3% and a 35.4% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cherry Hill Mortgage, Ellington Financial, and Saratoga Investment.

Great Ajax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.