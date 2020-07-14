Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Ares Management (ARES) and FirstCash (FCFS)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ares Management (ARES) and FirstCash (FCFS).

Ares Management (ARES)

Barclays analyst Jeremy Campbell maintained a Buy rating on Ares Management yesterday and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.05, close to its 52-week high of $41.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 62.4% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Virtus Investment Partners, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ares Management with a $41.44 average price target, a 4.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

FirstCash (FCFS)

In a report released yesterday, Gilberto Garcia from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on FirstCash, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $65.10, close to its 52-week low of $60.04.

Garcia has an average return of 20.2% when recommending FirstCash.

According to TipRanks.com, Garcia is ranked #6021 out of 6769 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FirstCash with a $76.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.