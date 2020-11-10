Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Apollo Investment Corp (AINV), Truist Financial (TFC) and Office Properties Income (OPI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV), Truist Financial (TFC) and Office Properties Income (OPI).

Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)

RBC Capital analyst Kenneth Lee maintained a Hold rating on Apollo Investment Corp on November 6 and set a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 63.5% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and BrightSphere Investment Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apollo Investment Corp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.00.

Truist Financial (TFC)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Truist Financial yesterday and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 77.4% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

Truist Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.50.

Office Properties Income (OPI)

In a report issued on November 6, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Office Properties Income, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 63.1% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Easterly Government Properties.

Office Properties Income has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00.

