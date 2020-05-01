Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Amerisafe (AMSF), Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) and Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Amerisafe (AMSF), Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) and Investors Bancorp (ISBC).

Amerisafe (AMSF)

In a report released today, Mark Hughes from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Buy rating on Amerisafe, with a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $62.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Hughes is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 58.7% success rate. Hughes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, First American Financial, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Amerisafe has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.33, representing a 26.4% upside. In a report issued on April 29, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)

In a report released today, Jennifer Demba from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Cullen/Frost Bankers, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Demba is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 53.7% success rate. Demba covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Capstar Financial Holdings.

Cullen/Frost Bankers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $73.00, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Investors Bancorp (ISBC)

Compass Point analyst Laurie Havener maintained a Buy rating on Investors Bancorp today and set a price target of $10.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Havener is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 50.4% success rate. Havener covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Western New England Bancorp, and Capstar Financial Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Investors Bancorp with a $12.25 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.