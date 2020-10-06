Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Ameriprise Financial (AMP), LPL Financial (LPLA) and Primerica (PRI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Ameriprise Financial (AMP), LPL Financial (LPLA) and Primerica (PRI).

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

In a report released today, Nigel Dally from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Ameriprise Financial, with a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $164.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 52.7% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Prudential Financial, and Principal Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ameriprise Financial with a $180.71 average price target.

LPL Financial (LPLA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys maintained a Buy rating on LPL Financial today and set a price target of $104.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $81.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Cyprys is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 57.2% success rate. Cyprys covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Virtus Investment Partners, and Apollo Global Management.

LPL Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.42, a 24.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

Primerica (PRI)

In a report released today, Bob Huang from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Primerica, with a price target of $142.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $114.57.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Primerica is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $144.75.

