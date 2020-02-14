Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: American International Group (AIG), Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) and Ryder System (R)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on American International Group (AIG), Sculptor Capital Management (SCU) and Ryder System (R).

American International Group (AIG)

UBS analyst Brian Meredith maintained a Buy rating on American International Group today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $50.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Meredith is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 88.4% success rate. Meredith covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Marsh & Mclennan Companies, Renaissancere Holdings, and Berkshire Hathaway A.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American International Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $61.33, representing a 10.0% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $66.00 price target.

Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

In a report released today, William Katz from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Sculptor Capital Management, with a price target of $46.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.53, close to its 52-week high of $28.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 70.6% success rate. Katz covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Raymond James Financial, and Brookfield Asset Mng.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Sculptor Capital Management with a $45.00 average price target.

Ryder System (R)

Stephens analyst Justin Long maintained a Hold rating on Ryder System today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.01, close to its 52-week low of $44.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 57.7% success rate. Long covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Canadian Pacific, and Norfolk Southern.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ryder System with a $70.00 average price target.

