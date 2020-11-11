Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: AMERICAN HOTEL (OtherAHOTF) and Gores Metropoulos (GMHI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF) and Gores Metropoulos (GMHI).

AMERICAN HOTEL (AHOTF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Mark Rothschild maintained a Hold rating on AMERICAN HOTEL yesterday and set a price target of C$3.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Rothschild is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 74.4% success rate. Rothschild covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, Choice Properties Real Estate Investment, and RioCan Real Estate Investment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AMERICAN HOTEL is a Hold with an average price target of $2.11.

Gores Metropoulos (GMHI)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Gores Metropoulos today and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 71.4% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gores Metropoulos with a $16.00 average price target.

