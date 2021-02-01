Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: American Financial Group (AFG), Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB) and FS KKR Capital (FSK)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Financial Group (AFG), Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB) and FS KKR Capital (FSK).

American Financial Group (AFG)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on American Financial Group. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $92.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 63.5% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Financial Group with a $105.00 average price target.

Meridian Interstate Bancorp (EBSB)

In a report released today, William Wallace from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Meridian Interstate Bancorp, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 63.0% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American National Bankshares, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Dime Community Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Meridian Interstate Bancorp with a $18.00 average price target.

FS KKR Capital (FSK)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on FS KKR Capital. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 69.6% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FS KKR Capital is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $17.25.

