Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: American Express (AXP), Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Synovus (SNV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on American Express (AXP), Synchrony Financial (SYF) and Synovus (SNV).

American Express (AXP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained a Buy rating on American Express today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Graseck is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 55.5% success rate. Graseck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Santander Consumer USA, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Express with a $139.92 average price target, a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Nomura analyst Bill Carcache maintained a Hold rating on Synchrony Financial today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Carcache is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 79.6% success rate. Carcache covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Huntington Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synchrony Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $38.80, representing a 20.9% upside. In a report released today, UBS also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Synovus (SNV)

Robert W. Baird analyst Garrett Holland maintained a Buy rating on Synovus today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.75.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synovus with a $42.33 average price target, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

