Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: American Equity Investment Life (AEL), Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and Great Ajax (AJX)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on American Equity Investment Life (AEL), Ameriprise Financial (AMP) and Great Ajax (AJX).

American Equity Investment Life (AEL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Bob Huang maintained a Hold rating on American Equity Investment Life today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.71.

Currently, the analyst consensus on American Equity Investment Life is a Hold with an average price target of $24.50, implying a 0.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Hold rating on Ameriprise Financial today and set a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $156.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 56.7% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Prudential Financial, and Principal Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ameriprise Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $178.71, implying a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $185.00 price target.

Great Ajax (AJX)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Buy rating on Great Ajax today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Kkr Real Estate Finance.

Great Ajax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.00, implying a 28.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 5, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.