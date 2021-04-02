Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Allstate (ALL), NY Community (NYCB) and Office Properties Income (OPI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Allstate (ALL), NY Community (NYCB) and Office Properties Income (OPI).

Allstate (ALL)

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui maintained a Buy rating on Allstate on March 31 and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $116.03, close to its 52-week high of $118.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Benguigui is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 66.7% success rate. Benguigui covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Prudential Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allstate with a $126.62 average price target, representing a 10.5% upside. In a report issued on March 30, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

NY Community (NYCB)

RBC Capital analyst Steven Duong maintained a Buy rating on NY Community on March 31 and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.70, close to its 52-week high of $13.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Duong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.3% and a 78.6% success rate. Duong covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NY Community is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.20, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 29, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Office Properties Income (OPI)

RBC Capital analyst Michael Carroll maintained a Hold rating on Office Properties Income on March 30 and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 70.3% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, Industrial Logistics Properties, and Easterly Government Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Office Properties Income with a $27.50 average price target, implying a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

