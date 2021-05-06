Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Allstate (ALL), Chimera Investment (CIM) and Pennantpark Investment (PNNT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Allstate (ALL), Chimera Investment (CIM) and Pennantpark Investment (PNNT).

Allstate (ALL)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Allstate yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $130.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 68.9% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Allstate with a $128.00 average price target, representing a -0.1% downside. In a report issued on April 26, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Chimera Investment (CIM)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws maintained a Hold rating on Chimera Investment yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.30, close to its 52-week high of $13.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 71.3% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chimera Investment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.88.

Pennantpark Investment (PNNT)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Pennantpark Investment yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.57, close to its 52-week high of $6.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 71.3% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pennantpark Investment with a $6.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.