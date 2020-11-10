Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: Alexandria Equities (ARE), American International Group (AIG) and Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Alexandria Equities (ARE), American International Group (AIG) and Verisk Analytics (VRSK).

Alexandria Equities (ARE)

In a report issued on November 6, Michael Carroll from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alexandria Equities, with a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $157.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Carroll is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 63.1% success rate. Carroll covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Easterly Government Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alexandria Equities is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $180.00.

American International Group (AIG)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on American International Group on November 6 and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 62.5% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

American International Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.50, representing a 1.6% upside. In a report issued on October 26, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

Verisk Analytics (VRSK)

In a report issued on November 6, Seth Weber from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Verisk Analytics, with a price target of $202.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $194.65, close to its 52-week high of $206.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Weber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Weber covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Caterpillar, and Navistar.

Verisk Analytics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $205.40, a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $192.00 price target.

