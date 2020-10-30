Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: AGNC Investment (AGNC), Stifel Financial (SF) and CyrusOne (CONE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on AGNC Investment (AGNC), Stifel Financial (SF) and CyrusOne (CONE).

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

In a report issued on October 27, Donald Fandetti from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on AGNC Investment. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Fandetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 64.0% success rate. Fandetti covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Capital One Financial, and Blackstone Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AGNC Investment with a $15.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Stifel Financial (SF)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Sell rating on Stifel Financial on October 28. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $58.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 62.1% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

Stifel Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $61.50.

CyrusOne (CONE)

In a report released yesterday, Eric Luebchow from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on CyrusOne. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $72.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Luebchow is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 64.3% success rate. Luebchow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Iron Mountain, Crown Castle, and Uniti Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CyrusOne is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.40, which is a 25.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $97.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.