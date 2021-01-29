Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: AGNC Investment (AGNC), Brewin Dolphin (OtherBDNHF) and Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on AGNC Investment (AGNC), Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF) and Prosperity Bancshares (PB).

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

In a report issued on January 27, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 65.7% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

AGNC Investment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.69, implying a 6.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Brewin Dolphin (BDNHF)

In a report issued on January 27, Ben Bathurst from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brewin Dolphin, with a price target of p385.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Bathurst is ranked #1464 out of 7245 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brewin Dolphin with a $4.91 average price target.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Prosperity Bancshares on January 27 and set a price target of $79.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.8% and a 61.5% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosperity Bancshares is a Hold with an average price target of $76.00, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

