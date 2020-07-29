Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Financial Stocks: AFLAC (AFL), AGNC Investment (AGNC) and UniCredit SpA (OtherUNCFF)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on AFLAC (AFL), AGNC Investment (AGNC) and UniCredit SpA (UNCFF).

AFLAC (AFL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Nigel Dally maintained a Hold rating on AFLAC today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Dally is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 57.0% success rate. Dally covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Brighthouse Financial, Ameriprise Financial, and Prudential Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AFLAC is a Hold with an average price target of $42.50.

AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Barclays analyst Mark Devries maintained a Buy rating on AGNC Investment today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 60.1% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Fidelity National Financial, and First American Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AGNC Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.00, representing an 8.6% upside. In a report issued on July 14, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

UniCredit SpA (UNCFF)

In a report released today, Jean-François Neuez from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on UniCredit SpA, with a price target of EUR10.90. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Neuez is ranked #5761 out of 6817 analysts.

UniCredit SpA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50, representing a 14.4% upside. In a report issued on July 24, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR11.00 price target.

