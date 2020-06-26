Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Wayfair (W) and Amazon (AMZN)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Wayfair (W) and Amazon (AMZN).

Wayfair (W)

In a report released today, Naved Khan from SunTrust Robinson maintained a Hold rating on Wayfair, with a price target of $208.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $205.12, close to its 52-week high of $221.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Khan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 67.4% success rate. Khan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Endurance International, Zillow Group, and CarGurus.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $172.00.

Amazon (AMZN)

SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali maintained a Buy rating on Amazon today and set a price target of $3400.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2754.58, close to its 52-week high of $2796.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.1% and a 74.8% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amazon is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2755.11, representing a 0.6% upside. In a report issued on June 16, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $3200.00 price target.

