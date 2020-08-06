Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Wayfair (W), Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Monster Beverage (MNST)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Wayfair (W), Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Monster Beverage (MNST).

Wayfair (W)

In a report released today, Simeon Gutman from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Wayfair, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $303.38, close to its 52-week high of $304.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Gutman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.4% and a 56.9% success rate. Gutman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holding, Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, and National Vision Holdings.

Wayfair has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $285.15, which is a -5.9% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

In a report released today, Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $86.30, close to its 52-week high of $87.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 49.4% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Electronic Arts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Activision Blizzard is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $91.78, a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $92.00 price target.

Monster Beverage (MNST)

In a report released today, Dara Mohsenian from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Monster Beverage, with a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $83.32, close to its 52-week high of $83.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Mohsenian is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 62.3% success rate. Mohsenian covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Mondelez International, and Edgewell Personal Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Monster Beverage with a $81.46 average price target, representing a -1.8% downside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

