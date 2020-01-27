Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: VF (VFC), Hershey Co (HSY) and Procter & Gamble (PG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on VF (VFC), Hershey Co (HSY) and Procter & Gamble (PG).

VF (VFC)

Evercore ISI analyst Omar Saad maintained a Buy rating on VF on January 24 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Saad is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 65.3% success rate. Saad covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, TJX Companies, and Ralph Lauren.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VF with a $100.17 average price target, representing a 16.8% upside. In a report issued on January 17, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

Hershey Co (HSY)

Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer maintained a Hold rating on Hershey Co on January 24 and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $154.68, close to its 52-week high of $162.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Conagra Brands, and Hain Celestial.

Hershey Co has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $151.20, representing a -1.9% downside. In a report issued on January 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $157.00 price target.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

In a report issued on January 24, Robert Ottenstein from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.14, close to its 52-week high of $127.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Ottenstein is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 71.8% success rate. Ottenstein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Constellation Brands.

Procter & Gamble has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $131.44, implying a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

