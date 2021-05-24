Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: VF (VFC) and Foot Locker (FL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on VF (VFC) and Foot Locker (FL).

VF (VFC)

In a report released today, Beth Reed from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on VF, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $77.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Reed is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 28.6% success rate. Reed covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Burlington Stores, Abercrombie Fitch, and Urban Outfitters.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VF is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $99.25, a 28.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

Foot Locker (FL)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Foot Locker today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.87, close to its 52-week high of $66.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.1% and a 64.9% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Abercrombie Fitch, and Burlington Stores.

Foot Locker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.00, implying an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

