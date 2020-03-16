Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: VF (VFC) and DuPont de Nemours (DD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on VF (VFC) and DuPont de Nemours (DD).

VF (VFC)

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow maintained a Hold rating on VF today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.52, close to its 52-week low of $51.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Boruchow is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.7% and a 38.6% success rate. Boruchow covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Signet Jewelers, Capri Holdings, and TJX Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on VF is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $93.40, which is a 73.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

In a report released today, John Roberts from UBS maintained a Buy rating on DuPont de Nemours, with a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $34.03, close to its 52-week low of $31.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Roberts is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 54.7% success rate. Roberts covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Eastman Chemical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DuPont de Nemours with a $67.22 average price target, which is a 104.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DD: