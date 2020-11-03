Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: US Foods Holding (USFD) and Under Armour (UAA)

Companies in the Consumer Goods sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on US Foods Holding (USFD) and Under Armour (UAA).

US Foods Holding (USFD)

Credit Suisse analyst Lauren Silberman maintained a Buy rating on US Foods Holding today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Silberman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 57.7% success rate. Silberman covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Cheesecake Factory.

Currently, the analyst consensus on US Foods Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00, which is a 30.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Under Armour (UAA)

Morgan Stanley analyst Kimberly Greenberger maintained a Hold rating on Under Armour today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 61.4% success rate. Greenberger covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Lululemon Athletica, Acushnet Holdings, and Burlington Stores.

Under Armour has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.64, a -0.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

