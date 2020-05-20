Analysts’ Opinions Are Mixed on These Consumer Goods Stocks: Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Dollar General (DG)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Consumer Goods sector with new ratings on Urban Outfitters (URBN) and Dollar General (DG).

Urban Outfitters (URBN)

In a report released today, Brian Nagel from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Urban Outfitters. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Nagel is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 68.8% success rate. Nagel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lululemon Athletica, and The Lovesac Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Urban Outfitters with a $19.00 average price target, implying a 1.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 14, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Dollar General (DG)

Oppenheimer analyst Rupesh Parikh assigned a Buy rating to Dollar General today and set a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $181.48, close to its 52-week high of $185.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Parikh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 61.1% success rate. Parikh covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bj’s Wholesale Club Holdings, The Estée Lauder Companies, and Church & Dwight.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dollar General with a $184.87 average price target, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $202.00 price target.

